COVID-19 patient at Mercy Hospital South heads home on his birthday

On his 68th birthday, Bill got one of the best presents he could receive. He beat the coronavirus

ST. LOUIS — After three weeks at Mercy Hospital South, a COVID-19 patient picked a pretty special day to head home.

On Thursday, an Army veteran, who asked to just be referred to as Bill, left the hospital on his 68th birthday.

Bill was admitted on April 2, his daughter's birthday, and spent three weeks at Mercy South fighting the coronavirus. Two of those weeks were spent in the ICU on a ventilator.

Bill was treated with convalescent plasma donated by someone who recovered from COVID-19, and he plans to donate as well when he meets the requirements.

"I hope to be able to return the favor," Bill said. "To give my plasma to help somebody else."

"My donor is a very special person. I guess he kind of saved my life in a way. In a physical way," Bill said. "And then I've had my family and friends and all the hospital staff that has supported me mentally and physically through all this isolation."

Mercy Hospital South calls a "Code Sunshine" whenever a COVID-19 patient leaves the hospital, so nurses and staff can celebrate with patients as they end their stay.

You can watch an interview Mercy South did with Bill in the video player below.

You can learn more about the convalescent plasma donation by clicking here.