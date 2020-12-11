St. Louis County executive to make announcements Friday in response to rising COVID-19 cases

Page's briefing will be held at 8:30 a.m.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is planning a series of announcements in response to rising COVID-19 cases, according to his spokesperson.

His spokesperson said the announcements will be made during Page's briefing on Friday at 8:30 a.m. 5 On Your Side will livestream the briefing on KSDK.com and the 5 On Your Side app.

Tighter COVID-19 restrictions are expected to be announced.

“I am deeply concerned that not everyone is taking personal responsibility in following public health orders,” said Dr. Page in an email on Thursday. “Our hospitals are filling up, our health workers are overwhelmed and exhausted and we continue to break records daily in the number of new cases and in the number of patients our hospitals are tending to. Everybody needs to be all-in if we are going to get control of this virus.”

This comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in the area continues to rise.

On Thursday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported more record-breaking hospital statistics, with the seven-day moving average of hospital admissions at 101, which is the first time that metric has surpassed 100.

On Wednesday Page's spokesperson said a full lockdown is not likely.

During Monday's briefing, Page warned more of more restrictions if COVID-19 continue to rise. He also said during the briefing the restrictions will be measured and that his administration is aware of and sensitive to the economic impact of a stay-at-home order.

The restrictions may be similar to the ones that were in effect when the pandemic first began.

On Monday, Page outlined four recommendations to help slow the spread: