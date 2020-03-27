WARRENTON, Mo. — A second positive case of COVID-19 has been announced in Warren County.

The Warren County Health Department did not release any information about the patient but did say they are following all Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and Centers for Disease Control guidelines. The patient is in isolation.

The Warren County Health Department said it's working to identify those who have been in close contact with the patient in order “to monitor them for symptoms and contain the spread.”

In a news release, the health department said it is “taking all the necessary precautions to keep our community safe and will continue to diligently monitor the COVID-19 situation and follow CDC guidelines to help the public health and limit the spread of this infection.”

Warren County announced its first COVID-19 case on Thursday. Health officials did not release any identifying information about the patient to protect their privacy.

As more cases are reported, The Warren County Health Department will update the public on their Facebook page.

