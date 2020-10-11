St. Louis area hospitalizations related to COVID-19 continue to rise

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported several record breaking numbers on Tuesday for COVID-19 data in the area.
This comes one day after Dr. Alex Garza - the incident commander of the task force - said the virus is spreading too quickly in the area.
The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Nov. 10.
- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 78 yesterday to 114 today, a new single-day admissions record.
- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 86 yesterday to 91 today, a new seven-day moving average record.
- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased – from 517 yesterday to 546 today, a new seven-day moving average record.
- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 600 yesterday to 657 today, a new single-day hospitalization record.
- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 153 yesterday to 135 today.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs increased – from 125 yesterday to 134 today.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators increased – from 65 yesterday to 76 today.
- Across the system hospitals, 99 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 8,485.
