St. Louis area hospitalizations related to COVID-19 continue to rise

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported several record breaking numbers on Tuesday for COVID-19 data in the area.

This comes one day after Dr. Alex Garza - the incident commander of the task force - said the virus is spreading too quickly in the area.

The following data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force, for Nov. 10.