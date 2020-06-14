x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

coronavirus

Number of COVID-19 cases in city of St. Louis increases over last 24 hours

The city saw an increase of 11 COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours
Credit: KSDK

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis showed an increase in the number of reported COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours.

According to the City of St. Louis Department of Health, as of 5 p.m. Sunday evening, there 2,206 reported cases of COVID-19 in the city of St. Louis. That is an increase of 11 cases from the reported 2,195 cases on Saturday evening. The Department of Health also reported that there have been 140 total COVID-19 related deaths in the city of St. Louis.

The increase in the number of COVID-19 cases comes amidst fears that the Black Lives Matter protests that took place throughout the city of St. Louis may cause the number of cases to spike.

RELATED STORIES:

RELATED: Pandemic leads to a bicycle boom, and shortage, around the world

RELATED: Some airlines add pre-flight health questionnaire to COVID safety measures

RELATED: St. Louis Pandemic Task Force reports decrease in number of COVID-19 hospitalizations

RELATED: Number of deaths related to COVID-19 increases by 77 to 6,260