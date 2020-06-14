Number of COVID-19 cases in city of St. Louis increases over last 24 hours

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis showed an increase in the number of reported COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours.

According to the City of St. Louis Department of Health, as of 5 p.m. Sunday evening, there 2,206 reported cases of COVID-19 in the city of St. Louis. That is an increase of 11 cases from the reported 2,195 cases on Saturday evening. The Department of Health also reported that there have been 140 total COVID-19 related deaths in the city of St. Louis.