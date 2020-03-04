ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The number of COVID-19 cases in St. Louis County continues to rise.

As of April 3, there are 781 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. Six people have died from the virus.

A stay-at-home order is in effect for St. Louis County. At 8 p.m. on April 3, all St. Louis County parks will officially close until at least April 22.

“This will help us save lives. That’s our top priority,” St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said. “I had hoped we could keep the parks open but the spread of COVID-19 is too big of a threat to the health of our residents.”

A spokesperson said the breakdown of cases by ZIP codes will be ready sometime later this week. Once 5 On Your Side receives that information, this story will be updated. For the county's COVID-19 page, click here.

Exact numbers from the county have not been released, but on Friday a spokesperson provided the map below:

For questions on COVID-19, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services hotline can be reached at 877-435-8411.

