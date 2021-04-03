Parkway North High School closes for 3 weeks due to COVID-19 surge

Students will immediately transition into virtual learning and will return to in-person learning on March 29

ST. LOUIS — Parkway North High School has decided to temporarily close its doors due to a high volume of positive COVID-19 cases and required quarantines.

The school will transition into virtual learning starting Thursday and will return to in-person learning on the 29, following spring break.

All events including — after-school activities, athletics, and practices — have been canceled and will remain canceled until in-person learning returns

Students who need to pick up essential items from school have been instructed to enter the school through the tennis court side of the building on Thursday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. School staff will be there to escort them.

According to the letter sent by Superintendent Keith Marty to all families, the school has completed contact tracing, investigated, and reported the situation to the St. Louis County Department of Public Health.

Through the investigation, it was indicated that the surge in cases was due to large group activities with students outside Parkway North High School.

“We are very disappointed to have to share this information with you. We know this is a significant disruption for our students, families and staff and we appreciate your understanding. Our first priority is the health and safety of our students and staff. We will continue to be in touch and provide more information as needed. Please feel free to contact your grade level principal if you have questions or concerns,” said Marty.

The school urges students who develop COVID-like symptoms or becomes sick, to contact a healthcare provider immediately.