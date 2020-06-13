St. Louis Pandemic Task Force reports decrease in number of COVID-19 hospitalizations

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations continued its downward trend, decreasing from 274 on Friday to 263 on Saturday

ST. LOUIS — COVID-19 trends in the St. Louis area showed a continuing decrease in the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19, while showing a slight increase in the number of patients in ICUs and on ventilators.

Across BJC, Mercy, SSM, and St. Luke’s hospitals, new admissions increased from 13 on Friday to 23 on Saturday. The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions, however, stayed the same at 15. This data is lagged by two days, the task force noted.

COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased from 258 on Friday, to 235 on Saturday.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations continued its downward trend, decreasing from 274 on Friday to 263 on Saturday.

However, the number of patients in the ICU due to COVID-19 increased from 57 on Friday to 61 on Saturday.

The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators also increased from 29 to 35.

Across all COVID-19 task force hospitals, 33 COVID-19 patients were discharged Friday, bringing to total number of patients discharged to 2,563.