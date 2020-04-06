Florissant church holding free COVID-19 testing, mask distribution Friday

Christ the King United Church pastor the Rev. Traci Blackmon will lead the event on Friday

ST. LOUIS — A church in Florissant will host free COVID-19 testing and distribute mask and sanitizer kits on Friday.

Christ the King United Church pastor the Rev. Traci Blackmon will lead the event on 11370 Old Halls Ferry Road, from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-4 p.m.

Testing is for people 18 and older and will be conducted from your car. You must register in advance by calling 314-741-6806 or clicking here to fill out an online sign-up sheet.

The testing was made possible by Care STL Health and health organization Faith and For the Sake of All, a press release said.