Florissant church holding free COVID-19 testing, mask distribution Friday

ST. LOUIS — A church in Florissant will host free COVID-19 testing and distribute mask and sanitizer kits on Friday.
Christ the King United Church pastor the Rev. Traci Blackmon will lead the event on 11370 Old Halls Ferry Road, from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-4 p.m.
Testing is for people 18 and older and will be conducted from your car. You must register in advance by calling 314-741-6806 or clicking here to fill out an online sign-up sheet.
The testing was made possible by Care STL Health and health organization Faith and For the Sake of All, a press release said.
Humanitarian campaign Masks for the People has provided around 5,000 mask and sanitizer kits to be distributed. The campaign was created "to ensure that under served Black and Brown communities have free access to lifesaving personal protective equipment and preventive care during the pandemic," according to a press release.