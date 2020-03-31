ST. LOUIS — Affinia Healthcare announced it’ll provide a COVID-19 testing station in north St. Louis.

It’ll be at its 1717 Biddle St. location and open on April 2.

"Screening and testing individuals who are at high risk for COVID-19 is a vital aspect of the fight against further spread and loss of lives" stated Dr. Melissa Tepe, Chief Medical Officer at Affinia Healthcare. "Until now, there were no testing stations available in north St. Louis."

Individuals can call the screening line at 314-833-2777 to determine eligibility and be scheduled for testing. Testing is by appointment only. Officials stress that people should not show up to testing sites without contacting the testing site first.

One of its mobile health units will be the staging station for testing. A tent will be set up where patients who have an appointment can drive or walk up.

According to a press release from Affinia Healthcare, the site is within walking distance of several public housing buildings and the largest homeless shelter in our region. The service is made possible in part by generous support from the St. Louis Regional Health Commission.

"Providing essential health care services and assuring continuity of care have been aspects of our vital mission for more than a century," noted Dr. Alan Freeman, President and CEO of Affinia Healthcare. "We trust that this temporary testing station, provided over a few weeks and as testing supplies are available, will serve a critical need in north St. Louis."

Affinia Healthcare is a community health center, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and is accredited through the Joint Commission and NCQA organizations. For more information, click here.

