SPRINGFIELD, Ill — A new free COVID-19 testing site opens in East St. Louis on Wednesday.

The testing site, located at the Jackie Joyner Kersee Center, will be open seven days a week and includes drive-thru and walk-up services.

This testing site is one of seven Community Based Testing Sites (CBTS) throughout Illinois.

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 can seek testing at these sites, including anyone who is a health care worker, first responder, employee of a correctional facility, exposed to a COVID-19 patient or anyone who works in a grocery store, gas station, pharmacy, etc.

“By bringing COVID-19 testing into communities free of charge, we are to make testing more readily available and easier to access,” said Illinois Department of Health Department Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Testing is essential to identify the prevalence of virus circulating in our communities. Through widespread testing, we can make science-based decisions that will help us end this pandemic.”

This testing site is free, and individuals can come to the site without a doctor’s referral. It is located at the Jackie Joyner Kersee Center along Argonne Drive and will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Due to the high demand, there could be significant wait times associated with the drive-thru community-based testing sites.

