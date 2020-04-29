x
COVID-19 testing sites to open at 3 north county schools

"We hope by expanding COVID-19 testing to all of our service areas will help to reduce the spread in the African-American communities"
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
dangerous coronavirus Covid-19 virus in a laboratory - infection of 2019-nCoV virus. Global pandemic risk due to coronavirus outbreak

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — CareSTL Health is expanding COVID-19 testing to its school-based locations in north St. Louis County next week.

“We hope by expanding COVID-19 testing to all of our service areas will help to reduce the spread in the African-American communities. Business will reopen next month. CareSTL Health is working to get as many people tested as possible. We have enough testing kits and PPEs to reach the masses. Now, we need to get the word out and get people tested,” said chief executive officer Angela Clabon.  

COVID-19 testing criteria will remain the same with an assessment and by appointment only, according to a press release.

Drive-thru testing will be available at these locations:

  • Ritenour High School – 9100 St. Charles Rock Road St. Louis, Mo. 63114
    • Start date:  May 4, Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Riverview Gardens High School – 1218 Shepley Drive, St. Louis, Mo. 63137
    • Start date:  May 11, Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Fairview Elementary School – 7047 Emma Avenue, St. Louis, Mo. 63136
    • Start date:  May 6, Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Anyone who believes they have been exposed to the virus, and are suffering from a fever, cough, scratchy throat, red eyes and shortness of breath should call CareSTL Health at 314-367-5820 and press 4.

Callers will receive a phone assessment and appointment date.

Testing continues to be available at these locations as well:

  • 5471 Dr. MLK Drive (Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
  • 2425 N.  Whittier Street (Monday-Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.)
  • 5541 Riverview Boulevard (Wednesday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.) Walk up only

Patients are required to bring valid identification matching the information that was shared at the time of assessment.

