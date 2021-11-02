COVID-19 detected in a third of deer in Iowa

Researchers say the virus was transmitted to the deer from humans.

ST. LOUIS — A new study shows that a third of sampled white-tailed deer in Iowa were infected with COVID-19. The animals were likely infected by humans, and then spread the disease in the wild.

The study looked to give us more information about COVID-19 infection and how animals can contract the virus and then infect other animals or humans.

The study had not been peer-reviewed but was released by researchers and Iowa officials because of its dramatic findings, according to the New York Times. The findings were verified by federal veterinarian scientists, the Times reported.

The deer were sampled in Iowa from September 2020 to January 2021. They were collected from dead deer, both killed by vehicles and hunters.

The study documents virus transmission in the wild. It urges for additional research on "reservoir hosts" of COVID-19 and other viruses. Animals could host the virus as it mutates, and transmit it back to humans in a more infectious or deadly form. There is no current evidence deer passed COVID-19 back to humans.

The study suggests deer were very infectious, and as many as 80% of the population could have been infected. The virus was detected in a third of their samples.

“There is no reason to believe that the same thing isn’t happening in other states where deer are present,” Dr. Vivek Kapur, of the lead Penn State researchers, told the Times.

The samples were collected before the emergence of the Alpha and Delta variants of the COVID-19 virus had emerged in humans, so it's not clear how those variants could have affected wildlife.

Samples are routinely collected from wildlife to check for all kinds of diseases.

Researchers could not pinpoint how the deer contracted the virus. Experts recommend keeping a distance from all wildlife. Never feed animals like deer, squirrels and raccoons.