WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A beloved former teacher in the Webster Groves School District recently died from COVID-19.

Juanita Graham worked in the Webster Groves School District for nearly two decades.

The preschool said she died due to complications from the coronavirus. It’s not clear what day she died on.

Walter Ambrose Family Center Preschool shared the following message on its Facebook on March 28,

“With tremendous sadness the Ambrose Family Center Family Preschool staff expresses their condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Juanita after her passing due to complications from the COVID-19 virus. Ms. Juanita touched the lives of hundreds of children in her 19 years as a teacher in the preschool (FLRC, ECEC, and Ambrose). She loved all children with her heart and soul. If you knew her, you loved her, and if she knew you, you were loved. Peace Ms. Juanita. 💔”

The Facebook post has more than 100 comments of people sharing their condolences and memories of Ms. Juanita.

“Ms. Juanita always had a smile and “hello” to share! She wasn’t my son’s classroom teacher, but took the time to know him and cared for him. Sending lots of love to her family and friends during this awful time,” Libby Shea Lessentine wrote.

“This breaks my heart. We loved Ms. Juanita! My son has ADHD and could be a handful when he was younger. She always had a special connection with him. Prayers go out to her family and friends. Rest In Peace Ms. Juanita, you were loved by so many,” Amber Wissler wrote.

“She was a wonderful, thoughtful teacher and so positive! Our daughter Eliza had Ms. Juanita as a teacher.

I remember one day when I came for pick-up and Ms. Juanita showed me the wall where she had featured a poem written by Eliza. We shared a special moment admiring sweet simplicity of the poem. I’m sure she encouraged countless other students as she did our Eliza. We are so saddened to see this news,” Mindy Mazur wrote.

Webster Groves School District superintendent John Simpson shared the following message on Twitter,

MORE STORIES

Everything we know coronavirus in the St. Louis area

City of Dellwood creating mobile COVID-19 testing for north St. Louis County