WALNUT CREEK, Calif. — In California, a shelter-in-place order has been in effect for over a week due to the coronavirus pandemic.

My parents and my 20-year-old brother are all stuck in a small house together out there. They've learned what works and what doesn't.

The hardest part has been figuring out how to work when multiple people are each trying to focus on different things in a small space.

They held a family meeting at the beginning of the week to figure out a system.

First, they set start and end times for work. No calls are allowed outside that window.

They said to designate work stations for each person. It doesn't have to be a home office -- it could be a space in your kitchen or a spot outdoors on a nice day.

And if multiple people are using Zoom or making calls at the same time, use headphones. No loud video games or yelling at the TV until after the workday ends.

They said to try to stick to your typical routine, but embellish it a little. Enjoy a big family breakfast in the morning instead of rushing. Take a walk or go outside when you can.

When you don't maintain normalcy, things go awry.

One thing they do differently is bring disinfecting wipes everywhere. You can keep some in your car so they're handy when you go to the gas station or the grocery store.

