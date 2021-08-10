COVID cases and deaths go down, as hospitalizations go up in St. Clair County

There were 418 new cases this week. Last week, it was 469.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — COVID-19 cases and deaths are trending in the right direction for St. Clair County.

This week for new cases, they are at 418.

Last week, it was 469.

Plus, St. Clair County has gone from three deaths this week, compared to five last week.

"I think people are taking it serious that's why we are seeing decline in cases right now," said Herb Simmons, director for the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency.

What's not gone down? Hospitalizations.

This data comes from these area hospitals: Touchette Regional, Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Elizabeth's.

Overall, it shows:

38 people hospitalized, last week it was 32

8 are in the ICU, last week it was 6

5 are on ventilators, compared to 3 last week

ICU and ventilator patients are all unvaccinated

Washington University physician, Dr. Jiggar Hindia is the ICU Medical Director at Memorial Hospital Belleville.

"If the overall case numbers are down, but the admissions are higher, that reflects that the people who do have COVID have more serious illness." said Dr. Hindia.

He admits it's been scary to see how hard the virus is hitting the younger population.

"We have patients younger than that even in their 20's. People who are younger feel invincible," Dr. Hindia adds. "There are patients younger than I am, it hits home because you don’t expect those of that age group to be in the ICU critically ill, especially when we have available to us tools that can prevent that from happening."

He believes a vaccine can prevent more from coming to their ICU and potentially, it could save lives.

As for vaccination rates, Simmons says he's seeing more first-timers get the first dose.

"I think they are taking it serious or they found that a loved one has contracted the virus and they saying we are going to get it done," said Simmons.

Simmons hopes whatever action you take, it's a decision, that's been vetted.

"People have their individual choices, I just wish people did their own research," said Simmons.

If you haven't gotten your shot, Simmons urges you to reach out to your medical provider for more information.

If you're interested in a shot, there's a mass vaccination site at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville, Illinois.

It takes place weekly, Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.