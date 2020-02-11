COVID-19 surge could speed up vaccine development

Researchers believe the recent spike in new COVID-19 cases could help speed up the process of developing a vaccine. Here's why.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across America and in the Carolinas, experts say it's more important than ever to wear masks and practice social distancing.

According to the CDC, the United States has reported over 551,000 new cases in the past seven days. Despite the uptick in new infections, some experts believe there could be a silver lining when it comes to developing a vaccine for coronavirus.

Researchers around the world are frantically working to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, and a few of them are in the final stages of trials before getting approval. A researcher at Cincinnati Children's Hospital says the spike in new cases could actually speed up the process.

Why? During the final stages, researchers will have thousands of volunteers for the trial. They were inject many of them with the actual vaccine, while some get a placebo drug. They will then wait to see if the vaccine group develops less infections than those given the placebo.

If COVID-19 is spreading rapidly among population groups where the vaccine is being tested, the volunteers will be more likely to be exposed to the virus. This will let researchers know sooner whether the vaccine is effective or not.