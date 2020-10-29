Free flu shots and COVID-19 testing in some of the hardest hit areas in St. Louis

Faith & For the Sake of All is partnering with CareSTL

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis organizations are teaming up to offer free flu shots and COVID-19 tests this fall to some of the communities hit hardest by the coronavirus.

Faith & For the Sake of All is partnering with CareSTL Health to provide free COVID-19 testing in some of the hardest-hit areas of the region.

According to a press release from Faith & For the Sake of All, the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted communities of color, with African Americans more than four times as likely as whites to be hospitalized and over twice as likely to die from infection.

Over the summer, Faith & For the Sake of All tested over 900 people in 60 days by partnering with local Black congregations.

In addition to free testing, individuals receive free masks and hand sanitizer. Flu shots are available at select locations while supplies last.

To learn more about Faith & For the Sake of All’s work on issues of race equity, click here

Dates and locations of free testing below

Saturday, Oct. 31: Christ Church Cathedral, 1210 Locust St. 63103, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. | Flu shots available at this location

Friday, Nov. 6: Christ the King UCC, 11370 Old Halls Ferry Rd. 63033, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. | Flu shots available at this location

Saturday, Nov. 7: Beloved Community UMC, 3115 Park Ave. 63104, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. | Flu shots available at this location

Friday, Nov. 13: St. Luke A.M.E., 9634 Meeks Blvd. 63132, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 14: Pilgrim Congregational, 826 Union Blvd 63108, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21: Murchison Tabernacle CME, 7629 Natural Bridge Rd. 63121, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. | Flu shots available at this location