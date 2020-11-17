Watch live: Illinois Gov. Pritzker announces statewide COVID-19 restrictions

The state reported a cumulative total of 597,849 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, an increase of 12,601 cases from Monday's total

CHICAGO — COVID-19 restrictions will limit capacity at nearly every type of business across the state and shut down others. Tier 3 mitigations will take effect starting Friday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Tuesday.

"Tier 3 boils down to this: if you don't need to do it, don't," Pritzker said. He added it is not as strict as the stay-at-home order that was in place in the spring.

The mitigations will take effect on Friday, Nov. 20 at 12:01 a.m. and will be in place for at least 30 days.

"To stop this spread and preserve some semblance of the holidays, all of us need to do more than just wear our masks now – though masks are mandatory throughout the state," Pritzker said. "The simple fact is that COVID-19 is spreading so quickly and so widely, and our hospitals are beginning to experience real strain and at the current infection rate they will be overwhelmed. So whenever possible, we need you to stay home."

Under Tier 3 mitigations, retail businesses must operate at no more than 25% capacity, including big-box retailers that offer groceries and small businesses. Grocery stores and pharmacies may operate at 50% capacity.

Indoor service at bars and restaurants is also banned. All bar and restaurant patrons must be seated at tables outside.

Gaming and casinos must close.

Theaters, performing arts centers and indoor museums and amusement centers must also close.

Personal care services, like barbershops and salons, must operate with 25 clients or fewer or 25% capacity.

Health and fitness centers must operate at 25% capacity and indoor group fitness classes are not allowed. Face masks should be worn even during exercise.

Employees who can work remotely should do so.

Schools and child care centers can continue to stay open under guidelines issued by the state health department.

Read about the Tier 3 mitigations below:

The state reported a cumulative total of 597,849 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, an increase of 12,601 cases from Monday's total (585,248). The state also reported a cumulative total of 10,875 coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday, an increase of 96 deaths from Monday.

The state's positivity rate is at 12.5%, lower than the positivity rate in the Metro East, which reached a record 16.3% Monday.