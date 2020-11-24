St. Louis County council members to discuss new COVID-19 proposals, resolutions Tuesday

Among the items are a proposed order that would replicate Franklin County's coronavirus mandate with a couple of differences

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Council is set to discuss several proposals and resolutions related to COVID-19 at its virtual meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Among the items: a proposed order that would replicate Franklin County's coronavirus mask mandate and a resolution to implore the governor to enact a statewide coronavirus mask mandate and "safer at home" order.

Councilman Ernie Trakas is asking the council to consider an order that would replicate the mandates and restrictions that went into effect in Franklin County last week. It would include a couple of differences:

It would not allow fines or criminal penalties for violations

The following line would be added: "To the extent any Order issued by the Director of the Department of Public Health imposes mandate(s) or restrictions beyond those expressly stated in this Order, said restrictions or mandate(s) are not approved by the Council."

Read the proposals below:

Councilwoman Lisa Clancy is asking to introduce a resolution that would urge Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to enact a statewide mask mandate and "safer at home" order.

"Given the current surge of COVID-19 cases, hospitals near or at-capacity, and the current County-by-County piecemeal approach to stopping the spread of the virus," the resolution says.

On Thursday, Parson extended Missouri's state of emergency into spring but again stressed that he will not enact a statewide mask mandate.

Councilman Mark Harder is asking for an extension to Bill 119, which temporarily waives certain ordinances to better accommodate for outdoor dining. It allows restaurants to erect temporary signage, relocate indoor seating to outdoor areas and build temporary structures of less than 120 square feet to be used for food assembly and curbside pickup.

The bill was approved in May and expires on Dec. 31; if approved, it would be extended to April 30, 2021.

Also on the agenda is legislation Councilman Tim Fitch proposed last week in the anticipation that the courts would rule in favor of restaurants who were bidding to block the county's indoor dining ban.

The legislation would have required the wearing of face masks to continue in the event that the county's restaurant restrictions were blocked in court. However, a judge denied the bid on Friday, the same day Fitch asked for the legislation.