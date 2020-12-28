Where to get a free COVID-19 test in the Metro East

Anyone can be tested, regardless of whether there are symptoms

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois health department is offering free COVID-19 testing at mobile sites across southern Illinois, including parts of the Metro East.

Anyone can be tested, regardless of whether there are symptoms. The tests will be done using a nasal swab.

While there is no cost and insurance is not required, the state encourages people to bring insurance cards if they have one.

Below is the list of mobile testing sites. Click here for a list of permanent testing sites in the state.