No indoor dining, dancing | More COVID-19 restrictions coming to Metro East Wednesday

Pritzker's administration said the Metro East has seen increased positivity rates despite additional COVID-19 mitigation efforts . The current 7-day rolling average is 9.6%, which is down from 10.4% on Monday. The initial restrictions were put in place when the 7-day average positivity for the region surpassed 8%.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said it will continue to track the positivity rate in Region 4 to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place, according to a press release. And if the positivity rate averages less than or equal to 6.5% over a 14-day period, the region will return to Phase 4 mitigations under the Restore Illinois Plan. If the positivity rate remains the same or increases over the next 14 days, more stringent mitigations can be applied to further reduce spread of the virus.