What's a 'support bubble' and how to form one during the pandemic

ST. LOUIS — Tighter COVID-19 restrictions begin in St. Louis County on Tuesday. Among the new orders, the county will allow "support bubbles."

But what exactly is a support bubble?

According to the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, if you must see others outside of your household to meet social and emotional needs you may form a support bubble of no more than 10 people total.

This includes family members or friends. The groups must be established beforehand and when the group gathers, all participants should wear face masks, practice social distancing and other steps to reduce the risk of transmission.

What if a person in the bubble gets sick? That person must immediately notify the other members. The St. Louis County Department of Public Health said If you participate in a support bubble, you should understand that this puts you at additional risk of exposure.

Health officials advise to avoid gathering with anyone outside your immediate household for the holidays. The CDC recommends celebrating the holidays virtually.