'We'll have to make choices of who can't be helped,' St. Louis pandemic task force warns

ST. LOUIS — There are about 1,000 patients in St. Louis area hospitals with confirmed or suspected cases of the coronavirus as of Friday morning and hospitals are near capacity, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said.

"Here's the problem, while the hospitals are almost full, the virus continues to spread like wildfire," Dr. Alex Garza, the head of the task force, said during a briefing Friday morning.

Health care leaders have begun to discuss what could happen if hospitals can no longer accept patients, including setting up a field hospital and administering "crisis standards of care."

"We'll have to make choices of who can't be helped," Garza said. "That's a dilemma no health care workers want to face. How can we make ethical decisions about caring for the most people with what we have?"

Garza reiterated his plea for a statewide mask mandate. Last week, the task force called upon Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to issue a statewide mask mandate and a "safer at home" order.

“I’m not going to mandate who goes in the front door of your home,” Parson said during a press conference Thursday -- the same press conference during which he announced an extension of the "state of emergency."

Parson did ask that Missourians wear masks and practice preventative measures, such as social distancing and hand hygiene. Garza thanked the governor for the public health warning, calling it a "step in the right direction."

"What that being said, we've been clear about the need for a statewide mask mandate," Garza said.

Some local officials have taken action. A mask mandate in Franklin County takes effect Friday. Earlier this week, the St. Charles County executive urged residents to change their behaviors to help stop the spread of the virus. County officials launched a public awareness campaign, though stopped short of issuing mandates.

St. Louis and St. Louis County have had mask mandates in place since the summer.

Health care workers share stories of caring for COVID-19 patients

Four health care workers from various hospitals spoke during the task force briefing, including an emergency medicine nurse from St. Luke's, a respiratory therapist from Mercy, an ICU nurse manager from SSM Health DePaul and a registered nurse from Mercy.

Brittany Becker, an emergency medicine nurse at St. Luke's hospital, spoke about her experience caring for COVID-19 patients. She recalled one instance when a patient was dying and the family could not get to the hospital in time to say goodbye. She was left alone with the patient during the last moments of life.

She urged everyone to wear a mask and take precautions.