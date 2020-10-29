Missouri health department setting up more COVID-19 testing sites

Testing is free to any Missouri resident and they do not have to live in the area where testing occurs

ST CHARLES, Mo. — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across Missouri, the state health department is encouraging people to register for upcoming free testing clinics.

There will be a community testing event at St. Charles Family Arena on Nov.12-14. Missouri residents can get tested even if they do not live in the county or area where the events occur and do not need to have symptoms.

Another testing event is scheduled for Nov. 11 at the Ste. Genevieve Firehouse from noon-6 p.m.

This will be a PCR test, which means there will a nasal swab. It will take about 30 minutes to complete testing. People are asked to register in advance.

For details on the testing events and registration information, click here.

State, federal and local health officials are also partnering to offer "surge testing" in the St. Louis neighborhoods hardest hit by the coronavirus.

The testing will be available at the Affinia Healthcare clinic, located at 3930 S. Broadway. Testing will begin on Nov. 3 and will be offered every Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Testing is open to anyone, regardless of where they live. It may take three to five days to receive results.