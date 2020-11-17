Where to find free COVID-19 testing in southern Illinois

There is no cost for testing, but the state said people should bring their insurance cards if they have one - however, insurance is not required, the state said

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Public Health will have several mobile COVID-19 testing teams that will go to various locations around the state each week.

This comes as COVID-19 cases are on the rise ahead of the holiday season.

According to a release from the state, anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status.

There is no cost for testing, but the state said people should bring their insurance cards if they have one. However, insurance is not required.

Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-thru and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

Nov. 21 | Bond County Fairgrounds, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Nov. 16-22 | Aquatic Zoo 100 S. 34th St. Mt. Vernon, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Nov. 17-18 | Monroe County Annex Building 901 Illinois Ave. Waterloo, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Nov. 20 | Pickneyville Community Hospital 5383 State Route 154 Pickneyville, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Nov. 16 and Nov. 22 | 4601 State St. East St. Louis, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Nov. 19 | House of Prayer to all Nations 5503 N. Park Drive Washington Park, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Nov. 21 | St. Clare of Assisi 1411 Cross St. O’Fallon, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Nov. 22 | New Life in Christ Church 689 Scott Troy Rd. O’Fallon, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.