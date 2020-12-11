'Take personal responsibility' | St Charles County offers Thanksgiving health guidance

The health department suggested gathering with immediate family or a small group of individuals.

ST CHARLES, Mo. — Thanksgiving dinner may have to look a bit different this year due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the region and the St. Charles County health department offered recommendations on how to celebrate safely.

“Gathering together and celebrating with family are at the heart of most holiday traditions,” Department of Public Health Director Demetrius Cianci-Chapman said in a press release Thursday. “However, as contact tracing links a growing number of COVID-19 cases to family get-togethers and community gatherings, we must take steps to protect those at the highest risk for serious complications when we celebrate.

"We urge members of our community to take personal responsibility to help reduce the spread of illness by minimizing close contacts, wearing a mask or face covering when interacting with those outside their immediate household, washing hands and surfaces regularly and staying home if they feel sick or have been exposed.”

The health department offered the following tips to reduce the spread of the virus during holiday gatherings:

Wearing masks or other face coverings when interacting with others outside your immediate household, including extended family, friends and members of the community.

Washing hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water or hand sanitizer and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces regularly.

Gathering with your immediate family or a small group of individuals. Shorten the duration of these events and arrange spacing between seating to lessen the risk for exposure.

Hosting or attending outdoor activities with social distancing and mask-wearing enforced. For indoor events, open windows or take other steps to improve ventilation as a means for diffusing the virus.

Serving plated meals, instead of buffets, to reduce the handling of potentially contaminated utensils and dishware.

If traveling, drive to your destination and self-quarantine for several days prior to departure/after your return to reduce the risk for exposure.

Receiving a flu vaccination at least two weeks prior to your event.

Any individual who is sick, is experiencing COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms, is awaiting test results, or may have been exposed to illness should stay home and avoid contact with others.

The health department also offered these lower-risk recommendations:

Preparing traditional family recipes for those within your household or delivering holiday treats in a way that avoids contact with others.

Continuing traditional family activities like watching sports, movies or parades, playing family games and caroling through virtual connections.

Shopping online and scheduling delivery of food/packages to your home.

Touring holiday light displays with members of your household in your personal vehicle.

Mailing hand-written notes, calling loved ones or creating virtual holiday cards for friends and family.

Contacting your favorite charity to discuss volunteer/donation options, instead of planning in-person activities.