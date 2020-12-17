Missouri reports more than 3,500 new COVID-19 cases, Illinois reports 181 deaths

Missouri's seven-day positivity rate is at 17.5%

ST. LOUIS — After four consecutive days of reporting fewer than 3,000 new cases, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 3,569 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday

The agency also reported 35 additional COVID-19-related deaths. Since the onset of the pandemic, Missouri has reported a total of 356,607 cases and 4,834 deaths. The statewide seven-day positivity rate is at 17.5%.

The Illinois Department of Public Health Thursday reported 8,828 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and including 181 additional deaths. The state's seven-day positivity rate is at 10%, up from 8.4% from the previous week.

During the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force briefing Wednesday, the incident commander, Dr. Alex Garza, said the numbers reached a plateau that is too high to maintain.

The task force provided the following data Thursday: