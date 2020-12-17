Missouri reports more than 3,500 new COVID-19 cases, Illinois reports 181 deaths

ST. LOUIS — After four consecutive days of reporting fewer than 3,000 new cases, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 3,569 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday
The agency also reported 35 additional COVID-19-related deaths. Since the onset of the pandemic, Missouri has reported a total of 356,607 cases and 4,834 deaths. The statewide seven-day positivity rate is at 17.5%.
The Illinois Department of Public Health Thursday reported 8,828 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and including 181 additional deaths. The state's seven-day positivity rate is at 10%, up from 8.4% from the previous week.
During the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force briefing Wednesday, the incident commander, Dr. Alex Garza, said the numbers reached a plateau that is too high to maintain.
The task force provided the following data Thursday:
- New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) decreased from 129 yesterday to 121 today.
- The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased – from 116 to 117 today.
- The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations increased - from 896 yesterday to 898 today.
- Inpatient confirmed COVID positive hospitalizations increased – from 904 yesterday to 907 today.
- Inpatient suspected COVID positive hospitalizations decreased – from 99 yesterday to 70 today.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients in the ICUs decreased – from 175 yesterday to 171 today.
- The number of confirmed COVID positive patients on ventilators decreased – from 108 yesterday to 107 today.
- The number of COVID deaths decreased – from 25* yesterday to 20 today.
- The seven-day moving average of COVID deaths decreased – from 23 yesterday to 22 today.
- Across the system hospitals, 106 COVID-19 patients were discharged to home yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 12,942.
- Staffed bed hospital capacity is at 84%, an average across task force hospitals. The ICU’s are at 86% of their total staffed bed capacity.