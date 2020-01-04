CUBA, Mo. — A store had to be shut down and sanitized after what an employee said a man did inside the business Tuesday.

Police in Cuba, Missouri, responded to the business, which they did not name, for the report of a man causing a disturbance.

Officers talked to the worker who called in the complaint. The employee said a man inside the store was purposely coughing toward other customers. The worker said the man also fogged up a cooler door and wrote “COVID” on the glass.

The man also was accused of touching himself inappropriately and rubbing the cooler door handle.

Because of this, officials closed the business so it could be sanitized.

Police said they were able to determine the suspect is John Swaller, a 33-year-old man from Cuba, Missouri.

Officers were not able find him when they arrived on the scene. They’re asking for the public’s help in locating Swaller and provided the above photo. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cuba Police Department at 573-885-7979 or dispatch at 573-775-4911.

Last week, a man in Warrenton, Missouri, was arrested after licking a row of products on a Walmart shelf, filming it and then posting it to social media.

Before licking the items he said, "Who's scared of the coronavirus?" The video also has text on it that reads, "I'm a nasty motha******!!!"

