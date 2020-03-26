ST. LOUIS — It’s said sunshine is the best disinfectant, and it might be the only one you’ll find in abundance right now. With several sunny days in the forecast in the St. Louis area, you just need to make sure curing your cabin fever doesn’t put you at higher risk for the coronavirus.

The National Recreation and Park Association joined the CDC in advising a 6-foot distance between yourself and other people, even outside. The biggest issue is lingering too close to another person. If you can, try and get some distance between yourself and anyone you pass on a path or a trail, too. But you might want to make sure to alert the person you’re passing as normal and watch for traffic.

What about masks? Should you wear one outside?

The CDC’s guidance has long been that you don’t need one unless you’re already sick, and it’s best to save them for medical professionals. But if you have one that you’ve used, it doesn’t hurt to wear it, especially during allergy season.

Now is not the time to get your friends together for a game of handball or a side-by-side walk. Social distancing means the people you’re spending time with outside should be the people you’re stuck at home inside with, but you shouldn't get too close whether you're inside or outside.

How about the playground? Be careful.

Many communities are closing theirs since the Coronavirus is known to survive on surfaces, and it’s hard to completely clean all parts of or keep social distance a playground.

Even on a sunny day, experts say it’s imperative to keep following social distancing guidelines until there’s more daylight between us and the pandemic.

