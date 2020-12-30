CVS and Walgreens begin vaccine rollout for Missouri nursing homes

Some may have to wait a couple weeks to get underway.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — CVS and Walgreens are the two distributors for the COVID-19 vaccine for Missouri nursing homes. Long-term care facilities in the state are in various stages of deploying the vaccination shots with staff from one of those two pharmacy chains.

CVS officials said they have partnered with nearly 600 Missouri skilled nursing and assisted living facilities to administer the vaccine.

“When CVS partnered with the CDC to be able to do this initiative, the skilled nursing facilities had their choice — CVS or Walgreens — in order to administer," CVS District Leader Dr. Sarah Edington said. "Once they made that choice, CVS and the facilities started scheduling, with the release of the vaccine and the start date, based on the activation date. For Missouri that was Dec. 28.”

Tracie Lucas, administrator at Town and County Health & Rehab said Sunday their skilled nursing facility contracted with Walgreens to vaccinate about 275 residents and staff members. They’re scheduled to begin in a couple weeks.

“I talked to Justin from Walgreens, and he was very informative,” said Lucas. “He gave me all the information. They had to schedule these because they couldn’t get all the clinics out to all the facilities in the St. Louis area so they staggered them per week.”

Lucas said her facility is scheduled to get the vaccine on Jan. 11.