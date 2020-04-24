Deadliest day in St. Louis County since COVID-19 pandemic began

On Friday, the state reported 121 people had died because of the coronavirus, which is an increase of 16 deaths from Thursday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County has recorded its deadliest day since the coronavirus pandemic began.

On Friday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported there were 121 COVID-19-related deaths in St. Louis County. That’s an additional 16 deaths from what the state reported Thursday.

St. Louis County’s numbers, which were updated at 8:30 a.m. Friday, were slightly different. The county is reporting 117 deaths Friday, which is an increase of 15 deaths from Thursday.

Whether going with the state or county, both numbers still represent the largest one-day increase in deaths St. Louis County has seen.

St. Louis County reported 2,653 confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, which is an additional 135 cases from Thursday.

The St. Louis area is expected to hit its peak number of COVID-19 patients on Saturday, according to models used by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

The county remains under a stay-at-home order until further notice. County Executive Sam Page said an end date would be evaluated in May.

You can see a county-by-county breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases in Missouri with 5 On Your Side's interactive map below: