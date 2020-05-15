Dellwood to start mobile COVID-19 testing Monday

The testing will take place on Mondays from 9 a.m. to noon

DELLWOOD, Mo. — The city of Dellwood and Care STL Health are partnering to bring a COVID-19 mobile testing site to the city.

The testing will take place on Mondays from 9 a.m. to noon in the Dellwood Recreation Center parking lot at 10266 West Florissant.

In a release, the city said mayor Reggie Jones is hoping to provided a location that will make it more convenient for north county and north city residents to access.

If you're interested in getting tested you should call to schedule an appointment. The number to call to make an appointment is 314-367-5820.