5 employees, 1 resident recently test positive for COVID-19 at Delmar Gardens West

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Chesterfield nursing home will retest residents after six confirmed COVID-19 cases at the facility.
Delmar Gardens West reported a physical therapy assistant, four staff members and one resident recently tested positive for the coronavirus, according to letters sent to residents and family members last Thursday and Friday.
“Although the physical therapy assistant and positive staff members wore appropriate personal protective equipment for all care, out of an abundance of caution we will be retesting residents who may have had potential exposure to these positive staff members,” one of the letters read.
The resident who tested positive has been moved to the facility’s COVID-19 recovery unit. Delmar Gardens West said there are 11 residents in the unit.
St. Louis County coronavirus coverage:
- St. Louis County to announce new restrictions to slow spread of COVID-19 at Monday morning press conference
- St. Louis County sets new single-day record for COVID-19 cases, Missouri reports more than 1,000 for 6th day in a row
- One thing you may be doing with your mask that makes it useless
- How to properly wear and remove cloth face coverings
- St. Louis County reports record number of new COVID-19 cases for 3rd day in a row