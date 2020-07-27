5 employees, 1 resident recently test positive for COVID-19 at Delmar Gardens West

The resident who tested positive has been moved to the facility’s COVID-19 recovery unit

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Chesterfield nursing home will retest residents after six confirmed COVID-19 cases at the facility.

Delmar Gardens West reported a physical therapy assistant, four staff members and one resident recently tested positive for the coronavirus, according to letters sent to residents and family members last Thursday and Friday.

“Although the physical therapy assistant and positive staff members wore appropriate personal protective equipment for all care, out of an abundance of caution we will be retesting residents who may have had potential exposure to these positive staff members,” one of the letters read.

The resident who tested positive has been moved to the facility’s COVID-19 recovery unit. Delmar Gardens West said there are 11 residents in the unit.