Delta suspending service at 10 US airports starting Wednesday

The airline says its schedule has been reduced 85% due to fewer travelers because of the coronavirus.

Delta Air Lines says it will suspend service at 10 U.S. airports starting Wednesday as the coronavirus continues to result in a significant drop in travel.

The airline says the move allows it to minimize exposure to the virus for its employees.

The suspended airports are:

Chicago Midway International (MDW)

Oakland International (OAK)

Hollywood Burbank (BUR)

Long Beach (LGB)

T.F. Green International (PVD)

Westchester County (HPN)

Stewart International (SWF)

Akron-Canton Airport (CAK)

Manchester-Boston Regional (MHT)

Newport News/Williamsburg International (PHF)

Service will also be suspended at Saskatoon International Airport.

Delta says the suspensions will continue through at least September 2020 and affected employees will be given pay protection. Passengers affected will be re-acommodated.

“By consolidating operations while customer traffic is low, we can allow more of our people to stay home in accordance with local health guidelines," Sandy Gordon, Delta Domestic Operations Senior Vice President, said in a statement.