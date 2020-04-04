DES PERES, Mo. — Dierbergs has confirmed an employee who works at their De Peres location has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dierbergs said the employee has not been in the store since Tuesday, March 31, but that under the guidance laid out by the CDC and St. Louis County Health Department, they elected to bring in an outside cleaning company to to perform a deep disinfection of all affected areas.

Dierbergs also said they are continuing their daily sanitizing and cleaning of commonly used areas throughout the store on a frequent basis.

Two employees at the Warson Woods Dierbergs location tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week, and that store was also subject to a sanitizing deep-clean.

Related Stories

RELATED: Everything we know about coronavirus in the St. Louis area

RELATED: Schnucks limiting customers to one shopper per household when possible to encourage social distancing

RELATED: Want to flatten the curve? How staying home will save people from dying of coronavirus

RELATED: Missouri COVID-19 cases surpass 2,200

RELATED: Coronavirus cases by ZIP code in the St. Louis area

RELATED: Missouri recruiting medical personnel to help with COVID-19 response