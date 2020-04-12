De Soto teen escorted home by first responders after COVID-19 battle

“It's amazing the support, just amazing,” the teen's father said

DESOTO, Mo. — A De Soto teen with cerebral palsy overcame COVID-19 and was escorted home by first responders.

“Glad to be a family again,” Gary Mullins, Derek’s father said.

Derek Mullins, 17, has spent the past few weeks at Children’s Hospital battling the virus.

“It was scary at first,” his mom, Freda, said. “Even after the breathing tube he was really weak.

An 180-degree shift in personality for the normally big energy loving high school senior.

“He's the big man on campus,” Freda said. “All the principals and everyone likes him.”

Due to health protocols Derek started his battle versus COVID-19 alone.

“It was scary because we didn't know how he was doing just had to take the doctors word and stuff,” Freda said.

Doctors did their part. Derek was greeted with a round of applause from his friend Mario Montero, a St. Louis firefighter. His wife Michelle organized first responders to escort and show support roadside as Derek went home.

A St. Louis police officer, who overcame a tough battle with the virus himself earlier this year, also congratulated and led the caravan from Children’s hospital to Derek’s home.



“It's amazing the support, just amazing,” Gary said.

MORE STORIES