Did you put your wedding on ice? Busch wants to give you something else to put on ice

ST. LOUIS — The coronavirus has many people changing plans due to crowd restrictions, travel issues and other guidelines.

One of the industries hit the hardest is the wedding industry.

While some couples are tying the knot over Zoom, others are putting their plans on hold until things get back to normal.

If you are one of those couples putting your nuptials on hold, Busch beer wants to give you something to soften the blow.

The beer brand posted on Twitter Wednesday looking for soon-to-be-married couples, asking them how they plan to celebrate the big day when the time finally comes to walk down the aisle.

"Your wedding plans may be on ice for the time being, but we wanna give you a wedding gift of ice-cold Busch. FOR A YEAR," the tweet reads, asking couples to share a photo and use a couple hashtags for a chance to win.

And if you aren't getting ready to get married, Busch has a chance for you to win as well. You can win some Busch swag by tagging a friend.