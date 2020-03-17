ST. LOUIS — Dierbergs grocery stores are changing their hours and setting up times for at-risk groups to shop safely, Dierbergs said Tuesday.

According to a press release from Dierbergs, all store locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.effective immediately. Additionally, only adults over the age of 60 or people with compromised immune systems will be allowed to shop from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

"This temporary change will allow our associates additional time to clean our stores, restock our shelves and recharge during these higher-demand times," the release said.

On Monday, Schnucks made schedule changes, and on Sunday, Fields Foods announced a time for only those 60 and older to shop.

RELATED: Schnucks temporarily closing 3 stores, changing hours at all locations

RELATED: Fields Foods holding special shopping time for people older than 60

St. Louis area leaders and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker have announced restrictions on restaurants and bars, but those restrictions to not apply to grocery stores because food purchased there is not meant for consumption at those locations.

RELATED: Dine-in service to end at St. Louis area restaurants, bars beginning Friday

RELATED: Gov. Pritzker orders bars, restaurants in Illinois to close to public starting Monday night

Missouri had 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday afternoon, with three cases in St. Louis County and one in St. Louis. Illinois has 160 cases with one confirmed death in the Chicago area.

More coronavirus coverage:

RELATED: Coronavirus live blog: IRS to defer tax payments, Trump proposes sending checks to Americans

RELATED: Mercy hospitals seeking blood donors due to cancellations of blood drives

RELATED: Dine-in service to end at St. Louis area restaurants, bars beginning Friday

RELATED: Gov. Pritzker announces first death of COVID-19 in Illinois