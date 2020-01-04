ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Two employees at the Warson Woods Dierbergs location on Manchester Road tested positive for COVID-19.

A news release from Dierbergs said the store communicated with the St. Louis County Health Department and CDC and hired a professional company to carry out a disinfection-level cleaning of the entire store.

The two employees are self-quarantined at home, and Dierbergs said they are doing better.

Dierbergs said employees who worked closely with the two workers who tested positive may be asked to self-quarantine in accordance with advice from local health officials.

"The store is open for business; and in addition to maintaining increased daily efforts to clean and sanitize the store, we will continue to provide our community with the highest level of customer service and accessible products," the release said.

An employee at a Schnucks location in University City tested positive earlier this week.

St. Louis County has 605 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 1.

