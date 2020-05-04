ST. LOUIS — Starting Monday, Dierbergs will begin limiting the number of customers inside its stores in accordance with Gov. Mike Parson's "Stay Home Missouri" order.

It is also limiting customers to one cart per household and encouraging only one person per household to come to the store.

The number of customers allowed in the store will be limited per the stay-at-home order, and a line will be formed outside the store once it reaches capacity.

As of Monday, any essential retail store that's less than 10,000 square feet can have 25% of its allowed occupancy inside. Any store that is 10,000 square feet or more can have 10% of its allowed occupancy.

To help decrease traffic during the busy Easter weekend, the store is also extending its hours on April 9-11. On those days, stores will be open from 6 a.m.-10 p.m., with shopping reserved for at-risk groups from 6-7 a.m.

RELATED: How Missouri's statewide stay-at-home order will affect grocery stores

Dierbergs' two Illinois locations in Edwardsville and Shiloh will adopt the same policy.

“With a busy Easter week ahead, our best suggestion is to plan ahead,” Dierbergs Markets CEO Greg Dierberg said in a press release.

“Consider shopping for the holiday earlier in the week, or shop early or late evening when less people are shopping. We understand this is not a one-size-fits all approach and sometimes exceptions need to be made. But we’re looking to everyone to do their part to keep everyone as safe as possible, and we appreciate your patience as we all navigate this unprecedented environment together.”

