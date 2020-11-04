Disney World is furloughing 43,000 more workers due to coronavirus

Disney said it will furlough its employees, who do not have "essential" jobs at the company, as the COVID-19 pandemic has the nation on pause.

ORLANDO, Fla — Walt Disney World plans to stop paying wages to 43,000 workers in about a week while allowing them to keep their benefits for up to a year as they stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The deal with the workers' unions was announced on Saturday. This is the largest wave of furloughs since the theme park resort closed in mid-March.

Workers will be able to keep their medical benefits for the length of the furlough period, or up to a year.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is having a devastating impact on our world with untold suffering and loss and has required all of us to make sacrifices. Over the last few weeks, mandatory decrees from government officials have shut down a majority of our businesses,” Disney said in a statement.

Seniority and wage rates will remain unchanged for the workers whose furloughs start April 19. About 200 workers will remain on the job.

Orlando's Disney World theme parks closed March 15 to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

