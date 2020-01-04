BREESE, Ill. — A doctor at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese has tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital was notified of the positive result on March 24, according to a press release.

The hospital said the doctor followed “the appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) guidance to prevent transmission while providing care.”

The doctor won’t be returning to work until the doctor is healed and cleared to work according to CDC standards.

All colleagues at the hospital are being informed and will continue to follow guidelines by the CDC on isolation, use of protective equipment and monitoring of symptoms, according to the release.

“We understand that many members of our community are concerned about the growing Covid-19 pandemic,” stated Chris Klay, president and CEO of the hospital. “We want to assure the community that our hospital providers and colleagues are following the appropriate COVID-19 protocols in accordance with CDC guidelines. Given the community spread of COVID-19 across the country in recent weeks, we advise all members of the community to monitor for symptoms as advised by the CDC and seek medical attention if necessary.”

Anyone with questions should call Vituity at 612-337-1988 or click here.

