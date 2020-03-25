A doctor who works at Family Medicine Specialists created a video to show how to properly unpack your groceries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Jeffrey VanWingen, a family physician from Grand Rapids with over 20 years of healthcare experience, says these are unprecedented times.

"People are moving and with that movement comes risk," VanWingen says in the YouTube video. "I am going to help you reduce that risk as you go out into the marketplace."

The video is meant to be a best practices guide using both the newest CDC data and the sterile technique used in the medical field.

Watch the video:

