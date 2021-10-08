Doctors keeping an eye on COVID variants as delta cases fill hospitals

A Mercy Hospital doctor expects cases to peak in the next few weeks, but on Tuesday 90% of staffed hospital beds were full in the St. Louis area hospitals

ST. LOUIS — Rising COVID cases have doctors concerned, especially since a Mercy doctor said this isn’t even the peak of the latest surge. Dr. Farrin Manian said his concerns are climbing with every case and expects cases to peak in a few weeks.

With hospital beds 90% full and building fatigue in health care workers, he’s hoping the health care system holds out.

“We are trying to keep our spirits up,” Dr. Manian said. “We are optimistic we are doing the right things, increasing vaccination rate, appropriate precautions like masking and social distancing. We will get over this."



He said delta variant cases are dominating right now but he’s concerned about other variations on the horizon.



"To be honest, there’s always a chance some of the newer strains will be as contagious or (potentially worse)," he said.

He calls for more guidelines to be put in place in order to slow the spread of the transmission. The doctor said if we slow the spread we can save lives.

He’s also concerned about the strain the virus is putting on the health care system and the possibility that people with other ailments won’t get the treatment they need.

On Tuesday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported the following data across task force hospitals: