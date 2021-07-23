Doctors say COVID-19 damages patients' hearts

"We have seen effects on the heart in imaging, in patients even on mild cases"

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Concern over the long-term impacts of COVID-19 is climbing at St. Elizabeth’s hospital in Belleville. Cases are increasing, too.

There's a troubling correlation doctors are noticing.

"We have seen effects on the heart in imaging, in patients even on mild cases,” Dr. Pavan Gupta said, Cardiologist and Chair of Medicine at St. Elizabeth’s. “But we aren't sure what that means."

Gupta looks at heart health two ways -- he says in the short term he's seen the virus put an additional strain on the heart, causing clots and heart attack symptoms.

Long-term impacts are also something he and other doctors are working to know more about.



“If a patient is very symptomatic: light headed, shortness of breath, palpitations, that effects quality of life and that's concerning," he said.

Gupta said some people experience heart-related COVID-19 complications months after first being infected. He admits there’s a lot of unknowns about the virus and care for patients suffering. Gupta said the data shows the vaccine is your safest bet.

"All the vaccines we have now are incredibly safe,” Gupta said. “The risk of bad outcomes are incredibly small. You must weigh the risk of COVID and its problems against the risk of the vaccine. The risk of COVID is much higher."

The vaccine also protects healthcare workers.

"The nurses, the respiratory technicians, the staff are tired. Now we have to buckle down and get through this again," Gupta said.