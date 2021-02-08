Doctors support Echols' recommendation regarding St. Louis County Council meeting quarantine

The St. Louis Health Director said even fully-vaccinated people who attended that meeting should quarantine for 14 days

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — We now know someone who attended last week's St. Louis County Council meeting in Clayton has since tested positive for COVID-19. On Sunday morning, St. Louis Health Director Dr. Fredrick Echols recommends up to 14 days of quarantine for anyone that was at the meeting, even fully vaccinated people.

In explaining his reasoning for why he recommends up to 14 days of quarantine for anyone, even fully vaccinated people who attended the meeting, St. Louis Health Director Dr. Fredrick Echols referenced a recent outbreak in Cape Cod.

“Based on the most recent data from the CDC, particularly out of an outbreak that occurred in Cape Cod, we know that in that situation there were over 450 individuals who became infected with SARS-CoV-2, and over 70 percent of those individuals were fully vaccinated," Echols said. "So, there is significant concern about individuals who are fully vaccinated, being able to spread the virus to others.”

Of 469 cases of infection at that large public gathering, 74% occurred in fully vaccinated people. While no deaths were reported and only a handful of people were hospitalized, experts say those individuals could pass the virus onto others who are more vulnerable.



Dr. JoAnn Jose is a SLUCare infectious disease specialist at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital. She agrees with Echols’ recommendation.