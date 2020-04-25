Does mortgage forbearance and deferment affect your credit?

While they may sound alluring, they could impact your financial state in the future.

PHOENIX — If you lost your job or your hours got cut and you're finding yourself going further into debt during the coronavirus crisis, you just might be eligible for relief in paying bills. It’s relief that that could help prevent damage to your credit from late payments.



You have to apply for most of them and while they may sound alluring, they could impact your financial state in the future.



"When you request this, you're saying to your lender that you have problems, because of the pandemic, you have financial problems, you're admitting this," said Michael Sullivan, a personal finance consultant at the nonprofit credit counseling agency Take Charge America in Phoenix.

He shares what you need to know if you plan to take advantage of the forbearance.



"They by law cannot report you to the credit bureaus," he said.



Sullivan says under the terms of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES act, if you take the 6 months or the entire 360 months from any federally insured mortgage, they cannot report you as being a default and it cannot affect your credit score.



"VA and National Housing Act, a bunch of things, if you have any of those, they cannot report you," said Sullivan.