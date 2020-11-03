ST. LOUIS — St. Louis has postponed the downtown St. Patrick’s Day Parade and run that was planned for this weekend due to coronavirus concerns.

Mayor Lyda Krewson announced the decision on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

“I know that postponing large and popular events can be disappointing, but protecting the public's health and safety is paramount as COVID-19 continues to spread. We can't take any chances,” she wrote.

Mayor Krewson also said she appreciated the organizers of the parade for consulting with the city’s health department in reaching their decision.

The parade was set to take place on Saturday. City officials have not released any other information on when the parade might take place.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the St. Patrick's Day parades in Dogtown and Cottleville are still going on as scheduled.

