US Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Dr. Birx to visit Missouri

Missouri is one of several states that Birx is visiting to "provide guidance" on the coronavirus, Gov. Parson's office says

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — One of the nation's top experts on the COVID-19 pandemic and White House adviser is coming to Missouri Tuesday.

Dr. Deborah Birx will be at the Missouri Governor's Mansion for a "roundtable discussion with Cabinet members and community and state health officials," according to a news release from Gov. Mike Parson's office.

Missouri is one of several states that Birx is visiting to "provide guidance" on the coronavirus, the release said.

Last month, Birx identified St. Louis and 10 other cities as areas that need to get the outbreak under control during a phone call, according to a report from the Center for Public Integrity.